Fire at Cook County Building prompts evacuation at City Hall during City Council meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire in a records room at the Cook County Building prompted a large response in the building that also houses City Hall, prompting an evacuation of Wednesdsay's Chicago City Council meeting.

A fire department spokesman confirmed the fire started in a records room on the 3rd floor of Cook County Building at 118 N. Clark St. Lots of paper products were burned, but the building itself did not catch fire.

The fire was out by about noon. Crews were opening windows in the building and setting up fans to clear out the smoke.

Two people were being evaluated for possible injuries, but no one had been taken to the hospital as of early Wednesday afternoon.

At the time the fire started, the Chicago City Council was meeting on the 2nd floor of City Hall, which is in the same building, prompting officials to evacuate the City Council Chamber, telling everyone to go to the lobby.