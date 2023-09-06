City Council Rules Committee to vote on raising minimum wage for tipped workers

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The push to raise the minimum wage for Chicago restaurant workers who receive tips will go before the City Council Rules Committee.

This measure was first introduced in July. It would give restaurants two years to have all tipped workers increased to Chicago's minimum wage, which is $15.80 an hour, plus any tips they earn.

They currently make $9 dollars an hour plus tips, but employers are required to make up the difference if the combined amount of hourly pay and tips does not equal the full minimum wage.

The plan would be to phase out the sub-minimum wage over two years once the ordinance is passed.

Supporters of the measure say restaurant workers aren't making enough. Particularly, in an industry where the workforce is overwhelmingly made up of young women of color.

On the other hand, opponents and some small businesses owners say the measure would put many restaurants out of business.

Supporters plant to hold a rally after the vote Wednesday afternoon.