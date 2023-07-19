Watch CBS News
City Council expected to introduce ordinance on fair wages for tipped workers

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago City Council members are expected to introduce an ordinance on one fair wage.

It would give restaurants two years to have all tipped workers increased to Chicago's minimum wage, which is $15-80 an hour, plus any tips they earn.

They currently make $9 dollars an hour plus tips. But employers are required to make up the difference if the combined amount of hourly pay and tips does not equal the full minimum wage.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 11:36 AM

