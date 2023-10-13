Chaos erupts at Chicago City Hall as aldermen back resolution declaring solidarity with Israel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago City Council on Friday approved a resolution declaring solidarity with Israel, and condemning a brutal attack by Hamas over the weekend, after pro-Palestinian protesters angrily disrupted the proceedings.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th), the council's only Jewish member, introduced the symbolic Israel Solidarity Resolution to show support for Israel, after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack from the Gaza Strip over the weekend, killing hundreds, and taking many more hostage.

"I urge my colleagues to be on the right side of history, and to take a stand against Hamas' evil. The United States of America stands with Israel. President Biden and Vice President Harris stand with Israel," Silverstein said.

During a special City Council meeting to debate Silverstein's resolution, pro-Palestinian demonstrators repeatedly interrupted aldermen with shouts and screams. Protesters said the resolution was anti-Palestinian, and called for a balanced resolution that references and includes the pain and suffering of the Palestinian people.

Mayor Brandon Johnson ordered police to clear the public out of the second-floor gallery of the City Council chamber after protesters repeatedly ignored his calls for decorum, even after he said he was giving them one "final warning." Some of those protesters had to be forcibly removed from the chamber.

The symbolic resolution condemning the Hamas attacks against Israeli citizens was originally set for introduction earlier this week, but was met with such outcry, today's special meeting was called to address it.

Even before aldermen could begin debating Silverstein's proposal, the council spent nearly 20 minutes arguing over whether they could even vote on the matter on Friday, since it had just been introduced at the start of the meeting. Johnson had ruled that aldermen needed a two-thirds majority to suspend the council's normal rules to vote on the resolution, but was overruled by a simple majority vote.

"It shouldn't be hard to condemn terrorism. It shouldn't be hard to condemn the murder of children. It should be easy. It's easy for me," Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said once debate finally began.

Meantime, protesters who had been removed from the council chamber crowded the first-floor lobby at City Hall during the meeting, chanting in support of Palestine. While Chicago police officers and Cook County Sheriff's deputies both were monitoring the protest, demonstrators were not stopping visitors to City Hall from conducting their business.

Aldermen who left the meeting during the protest were escorted out of the building by police.

Several aldermen echoed criticism from pro-Palestinian protesters that the resolution was one-sided, and ignored the treatment Palestinian refugees have suffered as a result of Israel's blockade of Gaza and occupation of the West Bank.

Opponents of the resolution have criticized Israel's response to the Hamas attack, accusing Israel of indiscriminate airstrikes and shelling that have put civilians in danger.

"Even contemplating the bombing of an entire city is not justice. It's a humanitarian catastrophe. For these reasons, I cannot support this resolution," said Ald. Jeylu Gutierrez (14th).

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said nearly 218,000 displaced people are sheltering in 92 of its schools and facilities in the Gaza Strip. Over 2,500 homes have been "destroyed or severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable" amid a barrage of retaliatory airstrikes from Israel.

At least 88 education facilities have also been struck, UNRWA said, including 17 of its schools and 70 Palestinian Authority schools. Twelve UNRWA personnel have been killed since the violence began.

People in Gaza are also suffering as Israel halted the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel, cutting electricity supplies to the Palestinian enclave. The territory's sole power plant has run out of fuel, OCHA said, causing a blackout.

"What a tragedy we see in front of us. I encourage my colleagues not to accept the mainstream framing of what's happening," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

Ultimately, aldermen approved Silverstein's resolution by a simple voice vote, with only Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) asking to be officially recorded as a "no" vote.

She sent Silverstein an email this week, calling for the resolution to also center on the humanity of Palestinians.

"I say this with respect and with the awareness of the pain you and so many others in our communities are experiencing right now: It is never okay to target civilians and Palestinian civilians are also being killed and displaced. It would be unconscionable to not recognize the history of oppression, occupation and violence that Palestinians have endured," she wrote. "I hope my colleagues are looking at this issue in a nuanced way because picking and choosing whose humanity we value and whose we don't is a very dangerous thing as we all know."

After the resolution was passed, Johnson quoted a rabbi who said "Hold the humanity, the heartache, and the need for security for the Jewish people; while also holding the humanity, and the dignity, and the need for justice for the Palestinian people."

"I believe she is right, because for far too long these conditions have been set up as a false binary. I believe that justice for all begins by condemning the horrific attacks that were on display," he added.

Johnson asked for all of Chicago to pray for peace in the Middle East and said, "I will continue to fight for liberation for every single person."