City Council committee discussing asylum seeker arrivals, cost of aid

CHICAGO (CBS)-- On Friday, two city council committees will tackle the challenges of migrants arriving in Chicago since last year.

It's the first hearing of its kind since asylum seekers started arriving on buses in Chicago last September.

This is the first time these committees will discuss the status of the migrants that arrived and the costs of housing them.

CBS 2 has reported on the buses coming from Texas and Colorado beginning back in September. To date over 5,000 people many of the migrants form Venezuela have been sent here

While many of them are currently at different shelters across the city, some that have ended up living in crowded police stations just this week.

They were transferred to a field house in Rogers Park until they can be placed into shelters as well.

The City Council's budget committee and immigrant and refugee rights committee now are prioritizing this issue.

The immigrant and refugee rights committee actually has not met since September of 2021, so a lot could be covered in the hearing this morning, that starts at 10 a.m.