Hundreds of migrants could move into abandoned Woodlawn elementary school starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago could start moving hundreds of migrants into an abandoned school as early as Monday.

CBS 2 has been following the story for months, but now it seems it is actually happening.

On Sunday CBS 2's Sabrina Franza saw some city-owned vehicles driving in and out, possibly making last minutes fixes before the week begins.

The school, formerly Wadsworth Elementary School, is ready, the city says, to accept 250 migrants -- to start. At a community meeting Saturday, city officials did not answer neighbors' questions about a cap on that number.

The goal, city officials claim, is to keep the shelter in place for two years or less.

POD cameras have been installed on the outside, and the shelter is expected to have constant security with contracted officers guarding the entrances. Chicago Police are also set to monitor.

With all this in place, many community members are still hoping the city puts a pause on the plan before people start moving in.

There is no word from the city on an exact time that migrants will arrive. A document passed out to community members just states it will begin the week of Jan. 30.