Man shot, wounded in car at red light in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- Police were investigating in Cicero after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a man was driving west on Cermak Road and was stopped at the traffic light at Central Avenue when someone shot him three times.

The man was reportedly shot in the chest, the upper neck, and the arm and shoulder area. His condition was not immediately learned.

A sport-utility involved in the shooting was cordoned off by police tape.

As of just after 4 p.m., westbound Cermak Road was shut down at the scene. All other roads were open, but traffic was congested.

