Cicero man charged accused of shooting at 2 other men on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Cicero man was charged for allegedly firing shots at two other men in the Austin neighborhood last month.

David Soto, 33, was arrested on Thursday in the 2100 block of South 1st Avenue in Maywood. He was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Soto was identified as the alleged offender who shot at the victims, 58 and 36, in the 4600 block of West Harrison Street on Wednesday.

Chicago police said around 10:14 a.m., the 58-year-old got into an argument with the offender who then pulled out a handgun and fired shots in his direction – striking him in the right arm.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The 36-year-old man was not hurt.

Soto was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.