Liquor store employee shot and killed over stolen liquor bottle in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A liquor store employee was shot and killed after confronting two men who stole a bottle of liquor Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Cicero.

Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania said police responded to a shooting at Licores El Potrillo, 2126 S. Cicero Av., around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a 23-year-old man who had suffered a single gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed two men were stealing a bottle of liquor when the 23-year-old man, who works at the store, confronted them. One of the robbers shot the employee, who died from his injuries.

Police were able to identify the vehicle used in the robbery and took two people into custody.

The investigation was ongoing on Wednesday afternoon.