Cicero hit particularly hard by Sunday's deluge; some basements got up to 3 feet of water

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- All across northern Illinois, people are cleaning up after Sunday's record-breaking rainstorm. Some areas saw up to 9 inches of rain, more than we've seen for the last couple months combined.

One of the hardest hit suburbs was Cicero, where many people have been spending the day Monday clearing water out of their basements and assessing the damage caused by the deluge.

So... it rained a bit in Chicago today. Radar estimates and rainfall reports from personal weather stations and rain gauges indicate that widespread 3-7" rainfall totals occurred across central Cook County, with some localized totals higher than 8". #ilwx pic.twitter.com/34ZnGc156t — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 3, 2023

The street outside Anna Simpson's home was covered in so much water, it looked like a river, so she decided to treat it like one.

It's not often you can cast a line off your front porch, a first in her 80 years. With a flooded street canceling the family's actual fishing plan Sunday, she thought: why not?

"If you can't get out and go fishing, might as well just sit on the front porch and get a line out," said her son, Mark. "She was hoping she was hoping she was gonna catch a catfish or something from the sewer."

Mark said they haven't seen the kind of rainfall they watched Sunday in the family's more than 50 years in Cicero. They ended up seeing about 3 feet of water in their basement.

A spokesperson for the town of Cicero said they had crews out all day and night monitoring the flooding and keeping sewer covers clear.

The Simpson family in Cicero, Illinois, got about 3 feet of water in their basement during a record-setting rainstorm on July 2, 2023. Photo provided to CBS

Town officials said more than 8 inches of rain 6 hours isn't manageable by a sewer system or water retention district of any size.

While Anna didn't have much luck fishing from her front porch, Mark said they're staying positive, as they clean out the basement and figure out next steps.

"It's just a matter of what are we gonna do with this?" Mark said.

Mark Simpson stands in the basement of his family's home in Cicero after record-setting rainfall led caused flooding on July 2, 2023. Photo supplied to CBS

Meantime, Heydy Zarate, who just moved into a basement unit two months ago, said she had water hip deep. Water even managed to upend her washing machine and a clothes dresser.

It also left visible damage on her walls, washing away a recent paint job. She said she'll have to throw out her mattress, computer, and several other possessions.

"I barely lived here almost two years, and have to start over again. You know, college student coming back," she said.

Despite the flooding, she still gave a tour of her apartment with a smile.

"I mean, what can you do about it? Nothing much. Just start over," she said.

Cicero officials are pushing for the area to be declared a disaster area so they can qualify for federal, state, and county funding, but they said that takes time.

Meantime, town spokesman Ray Hanania said Cicero is working directly with residents like Mark to deal with the aftermath:

Flooding from record heavy rains has hit a dozen suburban communities, including Cicero ... Cicero crews were out all day and night during the record rainfall and flooding, ensuring the sewer covers were clear to help expedite the draining of the record and heavy rain. To be clear the record setting rainfall saw over 8" of rain in a six hour timeframe, something not manageable by any size sewer system or retention district. Cicero homeowners are suffering like all residents and homeowners throughout the southwest region, where the unusually heavy rains caused great problems due to these heavy rains. The real problem, however, is the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, MWRD, which only opened its drainage lines very late, again helping Chicago neighborhoods to drain first before opening the locks for suburban communities like Cicero... Cicero has absolutely no control over these locks, which are controlled by the MWRD, which has ONE responsibility to manage rainwater drainage. With a $2 billion-plus budget, they don't do an excellent job for the suburbs. Over the years, we have demanded that the MWRD change its practices and treat the suburbs equally regarding rainwater drainage ... they have refused. We are asking our state legislators, the county board, and congressional representatives to do something about this recurring problem that has harmed Cicero and our neighboring communities. Much of the flooding has finally receded, but it would have drained faster had the MWRD treated the suburban communities with the same concern that they treat the city of Chicago and the wealthier Chicago homes and neighborhoods on the north side of the city ... once again, this is about the MWRD putting Chicago needs above the needs of the suburbs and their ignoring the huge taxes suburban residents pay to the MWRD. Cicero has absolutely no control over the MWRD's rainwater drainage system. Many Cicero homes have installed water backup check valves that stop the water from backing up into their homes. Others with low windows have reinforced their window areas to prevent water from coming through the entire structures, which has always been a common problem. We have urged homes to prepare for water damage by taking some of these steps We are also working with county and state officials and other suburban communities to have the area again declared a disaster area to qualify for federal, state, and county funding, but that takes time. If the region is approved for financial assistance, the program will be run through Cook County and we will disseminate all of the info we can to the residents to seek out and apply for this financial assistance and relief. Like many other suburban communities, we want to know when the water reclamation district will finally treat the suburbs as equals with the city and address suburban flooding needs. We also urge residents to join in demanding that the MWRD does its single job to address rainwater flooding by calling their offices.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Water Reclamation District issued the following statement, which did not directly address Cicero officials' complaints:

According to the National Weather Service, the worst of the flooding on July 2 occurred on the west and southwest sides of Chicago and in the near west and southwest suburbs. Rainfall totals in this vicinity generally ranged from 3 to 7 inches. Unfortunately, Cicero and Berwyn received an even higher amount of stormwater, 8 inches. That is more volume of water than any collection system can handle at one time. The MWRD's McCook Tunnel and Reservoir Plan serves Cicero and Berwyn. Currently, the McCook Reservoir system is full and holding 4.8 billion gallons. This flow will be sent to the Stickney Water Reclamation Plant for treatment.