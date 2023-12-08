Suburban Chicago residents donate clothes, goods to families displaced by apartment fire

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) – Christmas came early for residents of a Cicero apartment complex that went up in flames last week.

The fire displaced more than two dozen people, but on Friday, they all received needed items in hopes of moving forward.

CBS 2's Darius Johnson showed how the community came together.

There's an old adage: "It takes a village."

Well, a village was what filled a room inside the Cicero Public Safety Building. Every box was stuffed with donations for the 17 families who lost everything in a fire on Dec. 1.

"It's been real hard," said Traniette Lark. "Devastating, but I just knew God was going to see us through and He did."

Lark was one of those who escaped the flames at the apartment along with her two nephews and elderly mother.

"It was unfortunate that we had to go through this around the holiday," she said. "But everyone has stood together to pull together to make it happen for us."

The community made it happen, filling every box to the brim with clothes, toys, shoes, and everything they need to get started once again.

Ismael Vargas, Cicero's town chaplain, said local officials came together to find out how they could help the residents right away.

"We called upon our elected officials to say, 'You know what? We're gonna do this,'" Vargas said.

He said they put out a call for donations on Facebook and the community responded.

"I feel grateful," said Lark. "Very grateful that it's the holiday season and a lot of families have their own things going on right now, and they still took time out to donate. That's beautiful. I appreciate it."

It was a glimmer of hope for Lark who just moved into a new apartment on Friday before receiving the generous donation.

While this year will be far from a happy holiday, she said it's filled with blessings.

"It's a blessing and I hope God blesses each and every one of them that donated," she said. "I don't know them all by name, but I'm saying it for everyone from that apartment building. Thank you all so very much, the town of Cicero, for helping us."

Officials with the town of Cicero said the other 16 families are still working to find permanent housing. Once they do, the town hopes to assist with furniture.