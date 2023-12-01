Watch CBS News
Residents escape overnight fire in west suburban Chicago

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy flames and smoke poured from an apartment building in Cicero Friday morning. 

Firefighters responded to the large fire coming from the top of a three-story building on 16th Street and 59th Court. 

Residents woke up to smoke and evacuated the building. One resident said it was so dark, as her and her family tried to get out, they could not see where they were headed. 

"Once I heard people outside running, I'm like the building on fire," Resident Trainette Larks said. "So I had to get my mother is 65 years old and I got my two nephews that stay with me. One asthmatic and my mother is asthmatic and it was just real terrifying. I didn't know if I was going to be able to get her out. She's on a walker."  

No injuries have been reported so far. 

Red Cross volunteers are working with residents displaced by the fire. 

