Chicago Park District's holiday tree recycling program starts next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many people are about to start taking down their Christmas decorations - including their trees.

When you do, the Chicago Park District wants to help.

The holiday tree recycling event kicks off next Saturday.

Anyone looking to dispose of their real Christmas tree can drop them off at 26 parks across the city.

The trees will be grinded up and turned into mulch.

Only real trees will be accepted. They ask you remove all decorations from your tree prior to drop off.

The service runs from Jan. 7 to the 22.

To find out exactly where to drop off your tree head to recyclebycity.com.

