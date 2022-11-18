109th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park happening tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The official Christmas tree lighting ceremony is happening at Millennium Park Friday night.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m.
It will be the 109th year for the tree lighting and it will stay lit through Jan. 9.
There will also be fireworks and live entertainment -- including a performance from the stars of Wicked!
The ice rink and art market will also open.
You can find a schedule for the event on the City of Chicago's website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.