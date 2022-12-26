Bitter chill does not stop cheer seekers visiting Millennium Park, downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you went outside over the weekend, you know the weather has been brutal. This year marked the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Chicago has seen in decades.

And despite it all, some still braved the elements to enjoy the city. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke with those holiday cheer seekers.

It would seem the bitter chill would've kept many indoors, but in Millennium Park that was far from the situation. The scene was very vibrant and festive on Christmas Day.

Though parts of the city did look more like a ghost town and even the Macy's windows didn't have the regular gaggle of onlookers, there were some who were out and about keeping busy.

"We wanted to see The Bean and the tree and it was nice," said one shopper. "It was Christmas and we wanted to show these pictures to people in Mexico because they never saw snow. And of course for people on Instagram and Facebook because if you didn't happen there, it didn't happen? Yes."

"In Mississippi a regular Christmas is T-shirt and shorts. It's actually the only state where you could find Christmas shirts with short sleeves. This Christmas was definitely a cold one. Welcome to Chicago!" said another.

"I am happy we had Christmas in Chicago with my very first white Christmas. It was cold, but it was great," said someone else.

After a string of brutally cold days, some relief is now in sight. The forecast is calling for temperatures in the 40s and even 50s by the end of the week.