Chilly temps with sunshine, calmer winds Friday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) —The first day of November kicks off on a beautiful note, with sunshine but cooler conditions.

Highs are forecasted to top out in the lower 50s, which is close to the average for this time of year. By Friday night, the skies will remain clear, aiding our low temperatures to drop into the 30s.

This weekend will see some major weather changes. Highs this weekend will max out in the lower 60s. Expect increasing clouds on Saturday, and by Sunday morning, rain returns to the city.

Rounds of rain will stick around from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Over 3 inches of rain will be possible in the western suburbs, and close to 2 inches of rainfall accumulation will be possible in Northwest Indiana.

What to expect for Friday

Sunshine. Not as windy. High of 53.

Mostly clear by tonight

Low of 38.

A few degrees warmer on Saturday

Increasing clouds. High of 60.

