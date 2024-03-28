Watch CBS News
5 children sickened from smoke inhalation from cooking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five children were taken to the hospital Thursday night after suffering smoke inhalation in an Auburn Gresham neighborhood building.

The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 1, automatically sending five ambulances, after the children became sick in the 7600 block of South Damen Avenue.

The children were in fair-to-serious condition.

This was not a fire, the CFD said. The smoke inhalation was the result of cooking.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 9:26 PM CDT

