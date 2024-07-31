Watch CBS News
Child on bike hit by SUV near Chain O'Lakes northwest of Chicago

By David Gold

PISTAKEE HIGHLANDS, Ill. (CBS) -- A child was in the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle while riding an electric bike in McHenry County.

The Razor MX350 dirt bike was seen lying in the street in the 5200 block of Lake Street, near Pleasant View Drive, in the unincorporated census-designated place of Pistakee Highlands along the Chain O'Lakes.

The extent of the child's injuries was not immediately learned, but the child had to be taken to the hospital in a medical helicopter.

The driver of the SUV that hit the child did stop.

Further details were not immediately available.

