Watch CBS News
Local News

Chief Judge Timothy Evans lists improvements to poor living conditions at Cook County juvenile detention center

/ CBS Chicago

Chief Judge Timothy Evans lists improvements at Juvenile detention center
Chief Judge Timothy Evans lists improvements at Juvenile detention center 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is addressing the poor living conditions at the juvenile detention center.

Evans announced a number of improvements at the center.

They include new trauma services for detained youth, limits to disciplinary confinement, and more access to counseling.

Bedtimes will be moved back by an hour to reduce the number of time detainees spend in their rooms.

The court will post a daily report of the center's population to cut down on overcrowding. 

First published on October 26, 2022 / 9:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.