Chief Judge Timothy Evans lists improvements to poor living conditions at Cook County juvenile detention center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is addressing the poor living conditions at the juvenile detention center.

Evans announced a number of improvements at the center.

They include new trauma services for detained youth, limits to disciplinary confinement, and more access to counseling.

Bedtimes will be moved back by an hour to reduce the number of time detainees spend in their rooms.

The court will post a daily report of the center's population to cut down on overcrowding.