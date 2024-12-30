Emergency response, sprinkler system triggered by restaurant fire at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire at a restaurant prompted an emergency situation that led to a partial evacuation at O'Hare International Airport Monday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers and the Chicago Fire Department responded to the fire that started from a fryer. The fire did not spread.

Police said one employee was injured and taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

An airline employee told CBS News Chicago that there was heavy smoke throughout the terminal followed by a large emergency response and evacuations. The employee said the fire alarm triggered the sprinkler system, causing flooding near multiple gates.

