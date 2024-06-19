Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum celebrates Juneteenth

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's been 159 years since the end of slavery in the United States, and Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum celebrated Juneteenth with residents of all ages.

"It's a marvelous day. The heat's coming down, and you got to feel all of this love that's in the air."

It looks, feels, and tastes like a holiday. It's a day that keeps cooks like Myke Scott busy.

"I got some chicken frying up right here. Some nice chicken legs going on. We're out here on Juneteenth, and we're out here enjoying the atmosphere and all the people going on."

It's a day that brings D.J. Robinson together with family.

"I'm out here with my mom and my grandmother. Got three generations."

"She's 86-years-old. Wave for the camera, granny."

Dolores Sparks enjoys the shade outside the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

"We can see everybody, and it's cool. Oh, it's really nice," Sparks said.

It's where she can relax and reflect on the meaning of Juneteenth.

"Cause I know all the slaves were not freed at the same time because there were no radios and TVs and stuff to spread the word, so it had to go by mouth."

June 19, 1865, marked the day enslaved African Americans in Texas finally learned of their freedom.

"It is a beautiful day."

And 159 years later, this is one way Chicago celebrates. More than 80 businesses have set up shop on the museum campus, and live performances occur throughout the day and evening.

"Juneteenth is my Independence Day. That's what my shirt says. That's why I chose this shirt."

It's a day that makes an entrepreneur like Elizabeth Nonie proud.

"I see a lot of talent out here today. I see a lot of small, Black entrepreneurs just making things happen. I'm very proud of everyone, and it's just really a great time," Nonie said.

Today is a holiday – in every sense of the word.

"Everybody looks like they're having a good time enjoying themselves, and that's all it's about."