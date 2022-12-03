Chicago's Christmas tree ship is back at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's Christmas tree ship is back.

The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is docked at Navy Pier.

The ship has more than 1,200 Christmas trees from northern Michigan on board, that will be given to Chicago families.

It's a tradition that dates back to the 1800s, but stopped after the original ship sunk in 1912.

The Christmas Ship Committee restarted the donations 23 years ago.

The trees will be offloaded Saturday morning, followed by a tree dedication ceremony.

You can watch it all unfold on the CBS 2 Morning News started at 5 a.m.