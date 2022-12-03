Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's Christmas tree ship is back at Navy Pier

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Christmas tree ship is back at Navy Pier
Chicago's Christmas tree ship is back at Navy Pier 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's Christmas tree ship is back.

The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is docked at Navy Pier.

The ship has more than 1,200 Christmas trees from northern Michigan on board, that will be given to Chicago families.

It's a tradition that dates back to the 1800s, but stopped after the original ship sunk in 1912.

The Christmas Ship Committee restarted the donations 23 years ago.

The trees will be offloaded Saturday morning, followed by a tree dedication ceremony.

You can watch it all unfold on the CBS 2 Morning News started at 5 a.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 11:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.