Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicagoans face safety concerns amid Excessive Heat Warning

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

Residents face safety concerns amid Excessive Heat Warning
Residents face safety concerns amid Excessive Heat Warning 01:40

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe weather Monday is leaving Chicagoans without power Tuesday amid dangerously hot conditions.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Chicago area. Heat index values near 110 degrees are expected as Tuesday's temperatures reach the upper 90s.   

After storms hit the Chicago area, some residents have not had power since 6 p.m. Monday and are now concerned about the heat. 

Over 38,000 ComEd customers are currently impacted by the outages, and nearly 500 ComEd crews are working to restore power.  

If you can't avoid being outside, ease up on the alcohol and skip the coffee, which can dehydrate you even faster and lead to heat stroke.

Another without power should avoid using the oven, to help keep indoor temperatures down. 

Residents are asked to check on neighbors, especially seniors. You can request a wellbeing check by calling 311.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications will give more information on all the resources available in the city at 9 a.m.

Marissa Parra
marissaparra-new.jpg

Marissa Parra is a general assignment reporter for CBS2 Chicago. While her specialties include shedding light on injustice, she has a soft spot for stories that remind us of the good in humanity.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 8:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.