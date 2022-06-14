Chicagoans face safety concerns amid Excessive Heat Warning

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe weather Monday is leaving Chicagoans without power Tuesday amid dangerously hot conditions.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Chicago area. Heat index values near 110 degrees are expected as Tuesday's temperatures reach the upper 90s.

After storms hit the Chicago area, some residents have not had power since 6 p.m. Monday and are now concerned about the heat.

Over 38,000 ComEd customers are currently impacted by the outages, and nearly 500 ComEd crews are working to restore power.

If you can't avoid being outside, ease up on the alcohol and skip the coffee, which can dehydrate you even faster and lead to heat stroke.

Another without power should avoid using the oven, to help keep indoor temperatures down.

Residents are asked to check on neighbors, especially seniors. You can request a wellbeing check by calling 311.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications will give more information on all the resources available in the city at 9 a.m.