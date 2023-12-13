Chicago-16-year-old shot at Blue Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy, apparently on his way to school, is shot in an attempted armed robbery at a Blue Line stop.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Stroger Hospital where the boy is being treated.

A fire department spokesperson said the teen was brought here in stable but serious condition. He was shot in the arm.

Initial reports said he was shot twice but that's unclear right now.

Police said an unknown person came up to the 16-year-old boy at the CTA Blue Line stop at Western, just before 7:00 Wednesday morning.

The person asked for the teen's belongings. He refused. That's when the person started shooting at him.

Sources said the teen attends nearby Phoenix STEM Military Academy which is just blocks from the Blue Line stop.

In a statement, Chicago Public Schools said:

Sources said the shooting happened after the teen got off the train and was getting ready to go through a turnstile.

The gunman ended up taking nothing from the teen. Police got a good description of the suspect.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket with fur, a black hoodie with white strings, and latex gloves were on. Gray skinny jeans, white shoes and last seen with a dark-colored backpack.

The incident was captured on a CTA camera. No one is in custody.