Chicago woman killed after crashing into guard rail on Interstate 94

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago woman is dead after a crash on I-94 early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 2:17 a.m., the 25-year-old victim was driving a black Ford Focus northbound on I-94 near West 67th Street when she left the roadway for an unknown reason and drove through the embankment before striking the guard rail.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No further information was immediately available.



