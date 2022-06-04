Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago woman killed after crashing into guard rail on Interstate 94

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago woman is dead after a crash on I-94 early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 2:17 a.m., the 25-year-old victim was driving a black Ford Focus northbound on I-94 near West 67th Street when she left the roadway for an unknown reason and drove through the embankment before striking the guard rail.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. 

No further information was immediately available.

 

First published on June 4, 2022 / 10:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.