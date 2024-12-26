Chicago woman charged after hitting officer with vehicle near bowling alley in Schererville, Indiana

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (CBS) — A woman is facing multiple charges after hitting a police officer with a car following a disturbance inside a bowling alley Sunday in Schererville, Indiana.

Christina Talore Lloyd, 28, of Chicago, was charged on Tuesday with multiple counts, including battery resulting in bodily harm to a public safety official, battery by means of a deadly weapon, two counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Schererville police said an officer working an extra-duty assignment at the Up Your Alley bowling alley in the 1000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard was alerted to a large group of individuals causing a disturbance inside after being asked to leave by management.

Employees said the party was in the bowling area using a Bluetooth speaker they brought in and playing loud music that was not "suitable for a family establishment."

Most of the party left the area, but a small group continued to cause a disturbance and disregarded the officer. A confrontation led to the officer being struck by a vehicle. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by Schererville Fire Department Paramedics at the scene.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Schererville Police said several others are expected to be charged later, with warrants for their arrest being requested from the court.

No further information was available.