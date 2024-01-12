Nearly 300 salt trucks clearing Chicago roads as winter storm blankets city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed nearly 300 salt-spreading trucks to fight the significant winter storm that could bring several inches of snow on Friday.

The city sent out 287 salt spreaders late Thursday night, with the city's snow-fighting fleet expected to stay on the roads through Saturday morning.

Before moving to side streets, the plows and salt spreaders will focus on clearing snow and ice from the city's main streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Streets and San will continue to monitor weather conditions and adjust their plans as needed. Drivers are advised to take caution and take extra time – especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.

"We're in a good position right now. We're working what we call our centers and our curb lanes right now on these main streets to knock that down," Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard told CBS News Chicago shortly after 10 a.m. Friday. "The streets are looking good, people are able to move around, and what our goal is is to try to get to around those schools before school lets out, so those buses and those people picking up their kids have a better time than they may have had this morning."

Stallard said the city's snow-fighting plan is like a chess match. Officials knew they would be getting a break from snowfall midday on Friday, with temperatures above freezing and rain falling instead of snow. But more heavy snow will fall during the evening commute, and blowing winds will present another challenge overnight and Saturday morning.

"Our goal is to get people safe. Get the message out to take your time; just drive home. It's Friday night, get home, be safe,"

Temperatures will plummet below zero Saturday night into Sunday morning and stay well below freezing all through next week, so the city will try to ensure main streets and streets are salted before the deep freeze sets in.

"Once this snow stops, hopefully overnight into the morning, and it slows down, and then the product and the traffic will take care of itself, we'll get to those neighborhood residential streets," he said.

Stallard also urged parents to let their kids know plows will be clearing side streets on Saturday, so they should watch for trucks if they play in the snow. He also asked people shoveling their sidewalks and driveways to try putting the snow on the grass, not throwing it out into the street.

To view the city's salt-spreader fleet in real-time, go to www.chicagoshovels.org.

Through Saturday morning, snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected in the city, while areas west of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border could see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Areas south of the city can expect several inches of snow.