Chicago's The Wieners Circle giving out Chappell Roan tickets Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — An iconic Chicago spot is helping you get tickets to see Chappell Roan's Lollapalooza after-show.

Grab a hot dog "Hot to Go" at The Wieners Circle in Lincoln Park, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to win tickets.

To kick off Lolla tomorrow, July 31, from 4-5, order a Chappell dog (char) or hot to go dog (veggie) and you’ll get a prize bag, one of which has a pair of tickets to the sold out after show at the Vic. @ChappellRoan pic.twitter.com/KakUm9fpHD — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 30, 2024

One of the prize bags given out will have a pair of tickets to Roan's sold-out show at The Vic in Lakeview.

The giveaway only lasts an hour.

The Wieners Circle giveaway organizers warned customers, "Chappell Roan will not be in attendance."

Lollapalooza announced that rising star Chappell Roan has moved to the T-Mobile stage on Thursday to accommodate a larger crowd. Kesha's performance has been pushed one hour later due to the stage swap.