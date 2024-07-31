Watch CBS News
Chicago's The Wieners Circle giving out Chappell Roan tickets Wednesday

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — An iconic Chicago spot is helping you get tickets to see Chappell Roan's Lollapalooza after-show. 

Grab a hot dog "Hot to Go" at The Wieners Circle in Lincoln Park, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to win tickets.

One of the prize bags given out will have a pair of tickets to Roan's sold-out show at The Vic in Lakeview. 

The giveaway only lasts an hour. 

The Wieners Circle giveaway organizers warned customers, "Chappell Roan will not be in attendance." 

Lollapalooza announced that rising star Chappell Roan has moved to the T-Mobile stage on Thursday to accommodate a larger crowd. Kesha's performance has been pushed one hour later due to the stage swap.  

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

