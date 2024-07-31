Chicago's The Wieners Circle giving out Chappell Roan tickets Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) — An iconic Chicago spot is helping you get tickets to see Chappell Roan's Lollapalooza after-show.
Grab a hot dog "Hot to Go" at The Wieners Circle in Lincoln Park, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to win tickets.
One of the prize bags given out will have a pair of tickets to Roan's sold-out show at The Vic in Lakeview.
The giveaway only lasts an hour.
The Wieners Circle giveaway organizers warned customers, "Chappell Roan will not be in attendance."
Lollapalooza announced that rising star Chappell Roan has moved to the T-Mobile stage on Thursday to accommodate a larger crowd. Kesha's performance has been pushed one hour later due to the stage swap.