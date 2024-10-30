Chicago White Sox expected to name Will Venable as new manager

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago White Sox are expected to announce the hiring of a new manager. This comes after the team completed their worst season of any major league team in baseball history.

The South Siders are expected to name Will Venable to the post in the coming days.

This will be his first time as a manager, but he has been a top candidate in recent years. He has withdrawn his name from consideration for several recent managerial openings.

Venable most recently was the associate manager for last year's World Series winners, the Texas Rangers. Before that, he was a special assistant and coach for the Cubs from 2017 to 2020.

Chairman open to selling team after history-making season

The white Sox season ended their 2024 season with a win over the Detroit Tigers, but only after replacing the 62-year-old worst single-season record, originally held by the New York Mets, with a 41-121 record.

Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf wrote a letter to fans, taking responsibility for the team's struggles during the season and saying, "There are no excuses."

After fans called for him to sell the team, earlier this month, a report by The Athletic said Reinsdorf is open to selling the team and is in active discussions with a group led by former major league pitcher and coach Dave Stewart.