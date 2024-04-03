Chicago White Sox game against Atlanta Braves canceled due to rain, snow on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wednesday's White Sox game against the Atlanta Braves was postponed due to the continued rain and snow in Chicago.

First pitch was scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wet and snowy conditions were expected to linger for the remainder of Wednesday in Chicago, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon.

The White Sox said the game will be made up on Thursday, June 27 at 3:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Wednesday's game can attend the makeup game on June 27. Parking lot and gate information will be shared at a later date.

The White Sox have had a rough start to the season, losing four out of their first five games, although the team is coming off its first win of the young season on Tuesday against the Braves.

Up next, the White Sox will travel to Kansas City to play the Royals for a four-game series starting Thursday.