Rain, snow mix continues in Chicago; tapers off by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wet and snowy conditions linger for the remainder of the day in Chicago.

Steady temperatures in the 30s continue, with feels-like readings in the 20s with gusty breezes. Conditions improve for the afternoon as rain/snow tapers off by the evening.

No additional accumulation is expected for the rest of the day. Rain and snow are expected to return again tomorrow morning, keeping roads wet again for the morning commute. The thaw-out begins as highs rebound back to the 40s.

Better weather over the weekend, sunshine, and highs in the 50s. Shower chances increase late Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures are headed back to the 60s starting Monday.

REST OF DAY

WINDY & WET WITH A RAIN/SNOW MIX – NO ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION HIGH: 36

TONIGHT

RAIN/SNOW BACK TO SNOW SHOWERS LOW: 36

TOMORROW

RAIN/SNOW MIX – NOT AS COLD HIGH: 43

