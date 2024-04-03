Watch CBS News
Weather

Rain, snow mix continues in Chicago; tapers off by evening

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Rain, snow mix continues in Chicago
Rain, snow mix continues in Chicago 02:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wet and snowy conditions linger for the remainder of the day in Chicago. 

snowfall-today-4324.png
CBS News Chicago

Steady temperatures in the 30s continue, with feels-like readings in the 20s with gusty breezes. Conditions improve for the afternoon as rain/snow tapers off by the evening. 

feels-like-4324.png
CBS News Chicago

No additional accumulation is expected for the rest of the day. Rain and snow are expected to return again tomorrow morning, keeping roads wet again for the morning commute. The thaw-out begins as highs rebound back to the 40s. 

5-panel-tomorrow-4324.png
CBS News Chicago

Better weather over the weekend, sunshine, and highs in the 50s. Shower chances increase late Sunday into Monday. 

satsun-chicago-4324.png
CBS News Chicago

Temperatures are headed back to the 60s starting Monday. 

REST OF DAY

WINDY & WET WITH A RAIN/SNOW MIX – NO ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION HIGH: 36

TONIGHT

RAIN/SNOW BACK TO SNOW SHOWERS LOW: 36

TOMORROW

RAIN/SNOW MIX – NOT AS COLD HIGH: 43

7-day-4324.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 11:48 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.