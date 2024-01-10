Chicago West Loop neighbors say crime, drug dealing at homeless encampment is out of control

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of the West Loop are fighting back against what they say is a crime-ridden homeless camp.

The residents say it is a source of drugs, violence, and graffiti – and they took their concerns straight to Chicago Police Wednesday night. The neighbors are fed up with what they say Chicago Police are not doing – calling the homeless encampments only the start of a bigger problem on which they believe the CPD can't get a handle.

The viaducts in the West Loop have long been a place for the homeless to stay. But in the past year, longtime resident Brendan Nyhan said what he sees outside his front door is outrageous.

"People dealing and buying drugs every day," Nyhan said. "I see them counting their money. I see people overdosing – frequently."

West Loop residents insist the blatant drug use and dealings occurring on Lake Street and Fulton Street off Clinton Street is out of control.

"The amount of concerning incidents are substantial," said Nyhan. "We've been trying to work with our alderman; with the Mayor's office for many, many months."

On Wednesday night, Nyhan and his fellow neighbors packed a CPD CAPS community policing program meeting. They pleaded for help with the problems outside their doorsteps.

"We're seeing people shooting up right in front of our doorstep across the street," said Flo Wright.

In December, the city cleared many of the tents and sanitized the viaducts and sidewalks. That move came after months of complaints - and the arrest of a man near the encampments with a loaded gun and large amounts of drugs. Yet less than a month later, the tents are back – and residents insist the drug deals never stopped.

"This is a narcotic distribution encampment," said Wright, "and those people - once they get their drugs, they just walk a half a block away, and they shoot up right in broad daylight."

The CPD acknowledges it is fully aware of the problem, and asked the residents for more time.

"Our officers know about it," Chicago Police Officer Osvaldo Caraballo said at the meeting. "Our tac teams know about it. Our outside units know about it. Our commander knows about."

Yet residents cannot understand why the problem is not fixed yet.

"The only people benefiting here are the drug dealers," said Nyhan. "Nobody else."

Officers told the residents they are doing surveillance for illegal activities happening – but they said it is taking time.

In the immediate, neighbors are demanding the CPD have squads sit in the area to deter the drug deals.