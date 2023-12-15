Chicago homeless encampment to be dismantled amid crime concerns

People living in homeless encampment told to move so city can clean area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Loop homeless encampment will be cleaned up after the local alderman raised concerns over crime.

People who live under the viaduct on Lake Street near Clinton Street were told to remove their belongings so crews can start power-washing.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) has been fighting with the city to remove the encampment, located a short distance from the Ogilvie Transportation Center. Conway said it is tied to violent crime.

A man was shot and killed near the encampment last week. Conway said the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad – and he said he had been hearing about an increase in crime from those who walk through this area, and live and work nearby, for months.

Last week, we examined the trends by starting at the intersections of Lake and Clinton streets and Lake and Canal streets and fanning out a block in each direction from the two intersections.

Thefts there as of last week were at the highest seen since 2013 – with 27 reported this year, 13 last year, and four the year before. Most of the thefts occurred on the street, or at convenience stores, restaurants, and Chicago Transit Authority platforms.

Two assaults and an aggravated battery were also reported in the area this year.