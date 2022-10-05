Watch CBS News
Video shows carjacker struggling with victim at West Loop gas station; dog was also stolen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday released video showing a carjacking in the West Loop in which a dog was also taken.

The carjacking happened at 5:13 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at a Shell gas station on the northeast corner of Van Buren Street and Racine Avenue. The busy gas station is located right along the Eisenhower Expressway, and near the Racine Avenue CTA Blue Line stop and the Credit Union 1 Arena. A busy Target store is also located next door on Van Buren Street.

Police said a man used force to take the victim's vehicle. The car was found a short time later, but the victim's 6-month-old shih tzu, Bella, was missing.

Surveillance video shows a suspect wearing a yellow jacket getting into a woman's white Jeep, while the victim is out of the car and appears to be retrieving something from an Amazon Hub at the gas station.

The victim – who is blurred in the video – figures out what's happening and goes on to struggle with the suspect through the open passenger-side, door. She eventually falls onto the ground, but continues tussling with the suspect outside of the car.

Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking | 1100 block of W Van Buren St |Sep 03, 2022|JF381903 by Chicago Police on YouTube

The suspect later drives off with the victim in passenger seat, hanging onto the open door.

Police also released a photo of the dog, Bella.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Detective Mudd at (312) 744-8263. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTIP.com.

Anyone who sees the suspect should not approach, and should call 911 right away.

