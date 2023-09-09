Chicago weekend shootings: 4 killed, 9 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead, and nine others were hurt in shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 19 to 54.

In the first shooting of the weekend, two men, 24 and 45, were near the front of a residence, in the 800 block of West 54th Street around 5:51 p.m. Friday, when they were struck by gunfire.

The 24-year-old victim was struck in the rear and ankle. The 45-year-old victim was struck in the arm. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Later in the evening around, a 54-year-old man was inside a vehicle, in the 2100 block of East 91st Street around 7:25 p.m., when he was struck multiple times to the body by gunfire.

The victim self-transported to U of C in serious condition.

Police responded to the 10-100 block of East 56th Street around 9:27 p.m. Friday for a report of a person shot. Officers found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the rear.

A witness told police that an unidentified male exited from an alleyway and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to U of C where she is in critical condition.

Police also responded to a person shot, in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue around 10:40 p.m., and found a 44-year-old man who was shot in the back in a hallway of an apartment complex.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 9 p.m. Friday, in the 8400 block of South State Street, a 52-year-old man self-transported to Advocate Christ after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim told officers that he was shot at by a male offender who fled the scene on foot.

At 1:03 a.m. Saturday, in the 200 block of North Union Avenue, A 36-year-old man traveling in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender who was standing on the sidewalk. The offender fled the scene on foot and the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in fair condition.

At 2:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 3300 block of West Madison Street, police responded to a 33-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body while outside. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident.

At 2:54 a.m. Saturday, in the 8000 block of South Union Avenue, police responded to shots fired in an alley and found an unidentified male victim unresponsive in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced on scene.

At 8:04 a.m. Saturday, in the 12000 block of South Prairie Avenue, the victims a man, 30, and a woman, 31, were inside a residence when a known offender opened fire - striking both victims throughout the body. The man was taken to Advocate Christ where he was pronounced dead. The woman was also taken to Advocate Christ in critical condition. A person of interest is currently being questioned by Area Detectives. On background, the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

At 9:52 a.m. Saturday, in the 5000 block of West 45th Street, a man, 25, was outside when an unknown offender exited from a white-in-color sedan and began to fire shots in his direction. The victim suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body. He was transported to Mt. Sinai where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.