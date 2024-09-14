1 killed, 9 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed and nine others were hurt in shootings across Chicago, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 67.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting on the weekend, a man, 27, was driving in the 6000 block of South Lasalle Street around 10:15 p.m. when he saw a group of males standing on the street, one of which fired shots at the victim.

The victim was struck in the neck and self-transported to St. Benard Hospital in good condition.

About an hour later, around 11:13 p.m., another man, 27, was a passenger inside a vehicle in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when someone from a blue sedan fired shots in the area.

The victim was struck in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:19 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Kedzie Avenue, a man, 30, was standing in an alley when he was shot at by another male who then fled the scene on foot. The victim was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

At 12:27 a.m. in the 5200 block of North Winthrop Avenue, a man and a woman were standing on the street celebrating when shots were fired in the area by unknown offenders, and both victims were struck by gunfire. The man, 44, suffered three gunshot wounds to the left leg and self-transported to Swedish Hospital in good condition. The woman, 38, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and was also taken to Swedish in good condition.

At 12:34 a.m. in the 3800 block of West North Avenue, a woman, 21, was driving in a vehicle when someone fired shots in the area, and the victim suffered a graze wound to the right side of the head. The victim was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition

At 1:39 a.m. in the 0-100 block of East Wacker Drive, two men were standing on the sidewalk at different locations when someone unknown fired shots in the area. A man, 24, was shot in the rear and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The second man, 67, was shot in the right thigh and was taken to Northwestern in good condition.



At 11:40 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West 111th Street, a boy, 16, was standing outside when a blue SUV pulled up and began shooting. The victim was struck twice in the lower body and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

At 12:21 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen Street, a man, 22, was walking when an unknown man behind him began shooting. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with two gunshots to the lower body.



Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

Check back for updates.