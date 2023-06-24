Chicago weekend shootings: 1 killed, 7 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person was killed, and seven others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 47.

In the first shooting of the weekend, an unaged male was shot and killed Friday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police say the victim was on the street, in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street around 6:18 p.m., when he was shot multiple times in the body by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, an 18-year-old man was hurt following a shooting at a gas station, in the 11500 block of South Halsted Street in the West Pullman neighborhood around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was engaged in an argument with an unknown man who drew a firearm and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored pickup truck, police said.

He was taken to Roseland Hospital where he is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Around 11:06 p.m., a 47-year-old man was struck in the chin by gunfire, in the 4900 block of South Kilbourn Avenue in Archer Heights.

Police say officers responded to a person shot and found the injured victim.

Witnesses related to officers that they heard shots fired and saw the victim fall to the ground.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 7:56 p.m. Friday, in the 4700 block of South Ada Street, a 40-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the back by an unknown suspect. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A second man, 28, self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the knee in good condition.

At 1:12 a.m. Saturday, in the 4700 block of West Ohio Street, police responded to a person shot and found two men, 32 and 28, who were both struck by gunfire. A witness related to officers that they saw a black SUV flee the scene. The 32-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken Mt. Sinai in good condition. The 28-year-old was also struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 2:17 a.m. Saturday, in the 1900 block of South Albany, a 47-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was approached by another man armed with a handgun. The gunman attempted to rob the victim when he accelerated the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. The gunman shot at the vehicle before fleeing. The victim was shot in the lower back and was taken to Mt. Saini in fair condition.