Chicago weekend shootings: 3 killed, 13 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and 13 others are wounded in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 47.

In the first shooting of the weekend, two people were shot on the city's South Side Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:10 p.m., in the 600 block of West 71st Street.

Police said the victims were traveling in a car that also contain two children of unknown ages when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside them and someone from inside pulled out a firearm and fired shots.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 32-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The children from inside the car were uninjured but were taken to Comer Children's Hospital for observation.

Later that evening, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the 400 block of North Parkside Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

Around 9:34 p.m., the victim was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

She was transported by the CFD to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the rear.

A similar shooting happened Saturday morning around just before 1 a.m., in the 500 block of North Monticello Avenue in Humboldt Park.

Police say wo men were standing on the sidewalk with a group when shots were fired.

A 21-year-old man was grazed in the rear and taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 23-year-old man was also taken by CFD to Stroger in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 11 p.m. Friday, in the 5500 block of South King Drive, a 27-year-old woman was standing in a park with several people when shots were fired. The victim self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is listed in good condition with a graze wound to the left hand.

At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, in the 4800 block of West Rice Street, a 23-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when shots were fired. The victim was transported by the CFD to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

At 2:35 a.m. Saturday, in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue, a 22-year-old man was inside a residence when shots were fired. The victim was transported by the CFD to Stroger in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

At 2:27 a.m. Saturday, in the 200 block of North Central Park Avenue, a 47-year-old male was standing near a vehicle when another man approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was taken by the CFD to Mt. Sinai in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, in the 2900 block of South State Street, a 41-year-old man was driving when shots were fired. The victim self-transported to Provident Hospital and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hip.

At 4:06 a.m. Saturday, in the 1200 block of South Springfield, a 32-year-old man was inside an apartment when shots were fired by a known suspect. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai by the CFD with gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, a man, 41, was inside a vehicle traveling southbound when he heard shots and then felt pain. The victim was shot in his right shoulder and self-transported to Mt. Sinai, where he is listed in good condition.

At 6:48 a.m. Saturday, in the 1700 block of West 69th Street, a 31-year-old man was shot in his chest and left leg. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation by Area One Detectives.

At 4:02 a.m. Saturday, in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue, a woman, 22, was outside at the above location when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her right thigh and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in stable condition, police said.

At 11:55 a.m. Saturday, in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, two victims, a 28-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were outside at the above location when a dark-in-color sedan drove past and an unknown offender began to fire shots in their direction. The man was shot in his right arm and abdomen, he was transported to U of C, where he is listed in serious condition. The boy was shot in his right leg and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said.