Chicago Weekend Shootings: 16-year-old girl among 7 injured

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least seven people have been injured so far in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 58.

Three people were injured in the first shooting of the weekend. It happened at 8:34 p.m. Friday in the 7100 block of South Western. According to the Chicago Police Department, the three victims were shot at from a distance by two unidentified males.

A 58-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center. A 28-year-old man was shot once in the leg and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center. And a 41-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and transported to Holy Cross Hospital. All were initially listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 9:09 p.m. Friday in the 7200 block of South Honory, a 16-year-old girl was shot while inside a home. Police say a witness told them someone outside was shooting from inside a white sedan. The bullet then shattered a window before striking the girl, who suffered a graze wound to the arm. The shooter fled the scene, and the teen was treated and released in good condition.

At 10:19 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of South Karlov, a 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle. A white sedan approached, and someone inside fired multiple shots at the victims, striking the man in the hip and the woman in the shoulder. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 12:42 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of North La Crosse Avenue, a 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone inside a white SUV started shooting. The victim was struck in the head and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of South Pulaski, a 30-year-old man saw a fight and tried to intervene. Then someone in the area started shooting. The man was shot twice in the calf and drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital where he was reported in good condition.

This is a developing story.