4 hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least four people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 27 to 42.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, Chicago police responded to a person shot, in the 2800 block of West Walton Street around 8 p.m., and found a 42-year-old man with a graze wound to the thigh. Police say he was walking to his vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The victim was unable to provide details of the incident and refused treatment.

Later in the evening, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg, in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street around 10:31 p.m., and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition. The victim was uncooperative with details.

A 32-year-old man was inside a restaurant just before 11:30 p.m., in the 3400 block of South Halsted Street, when he was approached by two unidentified males who began arguing with the victim.

One of the offenders produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Saturday

Police responded to a person shot and found a 27-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the arm, in the 10500 block of South Green Bay Avenue around 1:17 a.m. The victim told officers that he was shot at by an unidentified male who fled the scene on foot.

