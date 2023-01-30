Chicago Weather Alert: Temperatures in the teens, Winter Weather Advisory south of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday morning commuters may be impacted by icy conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for areas south of I-80. Areas south of the city may see freezing rain and light snow, causing dangerous road conditions.

A fine coating of snow is causing slick roads in the city.

High temperatures are in the middle teens with Monday night below zero.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the teens Tuesday and then rise to the upper 20s by Wednesday.