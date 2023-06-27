Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Wildfire smoke causing unhealthy air quality

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Despite a mostly sunny day ahead, unhealthy air quality may impact your day. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, wildfire smoke coming in from northerly winds is causing low air quality. In fact, Curran said Chicago is having some of the worst air quality in the world. 

Overnight, Chicago ranked No. 5 in the world for worst air quality and No. 1 for worst air quality in the United States. 

Temperatures are climbing to the upper 70s Tuesday. 

High winds are causing 3 to 7-foot waves along the lakefront. Be aware of the dangerous swimming conditions and avoid the shoreline. 

Rain returns Thursday into Friday. 

Temperatures stay in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 5:08 AM

