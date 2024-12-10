Colder temperatures arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A much colder day with some of the coldest air of the season on the way.

More clouds than sunshine on Tuesday with steady temperatures in the low to middle 30s. It's cold and windy on Wednesday with snow showers at times. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week and of the season. Morning lows will be in the single digits and dangerous wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. It will be a a brutally cold day, with highs in the teens.

The good news is a quick temperature turnaround is expected for Friday. Highs climb back above freezing by Friday and more seasonable temperatures in the middle and upper 30s for Saturday and Sunday.

There's a chance for rain/snow showers for the weekend.