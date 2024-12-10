Watch CBS News
Weather

Colder temperatures arrive in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Colder temperatures arrive in Chicago
Colder temperatures arrive in Chicago 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) — A much colder day with some of the coldest air of the season on the way. 

More clouds than sunshine on Tuesday with steady temperatures in the low to middle 30s. It's cold and windy on Wednesday with snow showers at times. Little or no accumulation is expected. 

5f263e6c-659a-484c-b3f4-5c84f4c354ed.png

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week and of the season. Morning lows will be in the single digits and dangerous wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. It will be a a brutally cold day, with highs in the teens. 

e41e7e86-f9c6-4399-a779-a424fdd82ca8.png

The good news is a quick temperature turnaround is expected for Friday. Highs climb back above freezing by Friday and more seasonable temperatures in the middle and upper 30s for Saturday and Sunday.

 There's a chance for rain/snow showers for the weekend.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.