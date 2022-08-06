Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, hot day ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny and hot today with high humidity levels. Dewpoint temperatures in the lower 70s will make it feel near 100 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies tonight, it'll be muggy and warm.

Sunday brings an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially as we head into the afternoon. Feels-like temperatures will, once again, be close to 100.

Stats

Normal High/Low- 84/66

Friday's High- 88

Today- 92

Sunrise-5:50am

Sunset- 8:04pm

Forecast

Today- Sunny, hot and humid. High of 92. Feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees.

Tonight- Partly Cloudy with a low of 76.

Sunday- Increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. High of 89.

Monday- Storms. 78.

Tuesday- Partly cloudy, 78.

Reasonable temperatures the rest of the week.

