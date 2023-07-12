Chicago Weather Alert: Two rounds of storms this afternoon and evening, possibly severe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms this afternoon and evening could be severe producing damaging winds, large hail, a few tornadoes and flash flooding. Multiple rounds of rain remain in the forecast until about 7 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. for southeastern Cook County, southeastern DuPage County, and northwestern Will County.

A first round of storms is moving through early Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rains, but no severe weather alerts. Those storms could cause some streets to flood.

The first wave of showers and thunderstorms should clear out mid-afternoon, ahead of a second round of storms out of the northwest suburbs starting around 4 p.m.

That second round of storms has the potential to bring severe thunderstorms, tornados, hail, and flash flooding.

The greatest concerns are straight-line winds and flash flooding, and while the threat of tornados is not significant, it's there.

Most storms should clear out of the Chicago area by around 7 to 8 p.m.

Cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Storm chances will remain in the forecast for Thursday and last through Monday.

With highs in the mid to upper 80s on Friday and Saturday, a few thunderstorms could be heavy.

THIS AFTERNOON: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Flash flood and severe weather threat. High 76°

TONIGHT: Evening storms likely, then cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance for rain. Low 67°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. High 80°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. High 87°