Chicago First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler temperatures arrive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will be slightly cooler over the next several days in the Chicago area, but conditions will remain dry with lots of sunshine.

Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 63 degrees.

Expect lots of sunshine Sunday. High temperatures will reach 82 degrees but remains cooler along the lakefront.

Temperatures remain cooler through Wednesday. Rain chances still look small with the exception of Northwest Indiana Saturday afternoon and possibly with a cold front passage on Tuesday.

