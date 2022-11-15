Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Wet roadways, snow plows deployed

By Mugo Odigwe, Kris Habermehl

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Falling snow may impact your morning and afternoon commute Tuesdaty.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe was out in the Mobile Weather Lab heading toward the Chicago suburbs. She said the snow was coming down and causing wet roadways. Odigwe said while the roadways are wet, she has not seen much accumulation. 

However, light accumulation was reported in areas close to Hinsdale. Cars parked outside overnight were lightly covered with snow. 

More than 200 plow trucks have been deployed to clear roadways for commuters. The goal is to keep main roadways and bridges salted and clear. 

Get ready for the snow with CBS 2's Kris Habermehl. During the morning broadcast, he made sure to warn drivers to check on wiper fluid before heading out 

First published on November 15, 2022 / 5:28 AM

