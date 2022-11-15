Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Morning snow causing slick commute; Winter Weather Advisory

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The first accumulating snow of the season has arrived. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Snow totals are expected to reach one to two inches on roadways, causing problems for morning and evening commuters. 

Little accumulation is expected along the lakeshore. 

More periods of snow Wednesday and then flurries on Thursday. 

After the snow, temperatures drop near freezing. 

November 15, 2022

