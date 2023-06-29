Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms expected, air quality alert continues

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe weather is on the way amid lingering air quality concerns.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 p.m. Chicago time for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, and Will counties in Illinois; and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter counties in Indiana.

Morning storms could be severe and then continue into Thursday afternoon. CBS 2 meteorologists will be tracking the storms with powerful winds, lightning and possible tornadoes.

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight. The dangerous air quality is caused by Canadian wildfire smoke.

How long will air quality be bad in Chicago?

Residents are advised to avoid time outside, wear masks and utilize air purifiers.

Storms chances linger through the weekend with temperatures in the 80s.