Chicago Weather Alert: 200 flights canceled amid severe storms, tornado warnings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As strong storms cross the Chicago area, airlines are reporting flight cancellations and delays at O'Hare and Midway airports.

As of 6:59 p.m., 200 flights were canceled at O'Hare Internation Airport. 

Delays at O'Hare were averaging 60 minutes, and at Midway Inernational Airport, delays were averaging 27 minutes. 

First published on April 30, 2022 / 5:16 PM

